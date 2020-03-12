Toddler hit and killed by taxi on the Mornington Peninsula

A young boy has died after being struck by a taxi on the Mornington Peninsula.

The toddler got out of a taxi on Wilkinson Street in Tootgarook with two women and another child just after 1.40pm.

As the taxi drove off, the boy was struck by the vehicle.

Ambulance Victoria attended the collision but the child sadly died at the scene.

The male taxi driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The tragic death brings the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 52.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash cam footage of the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.