Toddler riding scooter struck and killed by car

A toddler has died at Altona.

The 19-month-old boy was reportedly riding a scooter along a footpath when he was tragically struck by a slow-moving car.

It’s believed the car was pulling out of a driveway.

The boy was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Altona man, stopped and assisted police at the scene.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage, and request they contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.