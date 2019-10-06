Tolls for are rising for Melbourne’s new tunnel — even though it’s not built

Tolls to use the West Gate Tunnel are already rising, before the tunnel is even built.

The original project agreement of 2015 set the minimum toll to use the West Gate Tunnel at $2.75, with a peak-hour charge of $4.40.

But the Herald Sun this morning reported the tolls are subject to quarterly prices rises, even though there is no tunnel yet.

Under the deal, the price goes up 4.25 per cent every year until 2029.

By the time we actually get to use the tunnel at the end of 2022, instead of paying $4.40 in peak hour, it will cost more like $5.60.

The Opposition says it’s “sweetheart deal”, but the government says the deal has been transparent since 2015.

“This approach has been known for quite some time and, in fact, the Liberal party also supported the West Gate Tunnel and this approach,” Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said.

