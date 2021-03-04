Tom Elliott accuses Anthony Albanese of being a ‘hypocrite’

Tom Elliott has accused Anthony Albanese of being a “hypocrite” after the Labor leader pushed for an independent inquiry into a rape allegation made against Attorney-General Christian Porter.

Mr Porter categorically denies the allegation.

Tom Elliott said Mr Albanese did not call for an inquiry when political colleague Bill Shorten faced “similar” allegations in 2013.

Mr Shorten also categorically denies the allegation that was levelled at him.

Both men have never been charged by police over the respective matters.

“With Bill Shorten, it was the end of the matter,” Tom Elliott said on Thursday.

“But with Christian Porter, it doesn’t appear to be the end of the matter.”

