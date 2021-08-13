3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tom Elliott addresses the ‘unsightly’..

Tom Elliott addresses the ‘unsightly’ images of politicians in Canberra

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott addresses the ‘unsightly’ images of politicians in Canberra

Tom Elliott has expressed his frustration at the “unsightly” images of federal politicians “scrambling” to get out of Canberra before the nation’s capital went into lockdown.

He said it was a terrible look.

“It just shows you that the pollies are no better than the rest of us,” the 3AW Drive host said on Friday.

“They’ll sit there and say everybody should obey the rules and we should all stay at home and not travel etc. etc. etc.

“But the moment there was a risk to them being trapped in Canberra, they headed straight for the airport.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott explain

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332