Tom Elliott addresses the ‘unsightly’ images of politicians in Canberra

Tom Elliott has expressed his frustration at the “unsightly” images of federal politicians “scrambling” to get out of Canberra before the nation’s capital went into lockdown.

He said it was a terrible look.

“It just shows you that the pollies are no better than the rest of us,” the 3AW Drive host said on Friday.

“They’ll sit there and say everybody should obey the rules and we should all stay at home and not travel etc. etc. etc.

“But the moment there was a risk to them being trapped in Canberra, they headed straight for the airport.”

