Tom Elliott admits he wasn’t convinced Daniel Andrews would return as Premier

Tom Elliott says he wouldn’t have been shocked if Daniel Andrews had decided to step aside as Premier.

He’s due back at work on Monday after several months off due to serious injury.

The 3AW Drive host said he wondered whether the party had considered a fresh start over the past few months while James Merlino had been acting in the role.

“I would not have been surprised if he took the opportunity to step down from politics and give a new leader a bit of clear air, a year or so to get the electorate to warm to them ahead of the November, 2022, election,” Tom Elliott said.

“He’s been elected twice and did have to lead Victoria through the toughest time in its modern history last year.

“He got very good at lecturing us about how a lot of things were our fault and kept us locked down for four months, which I still think was so over the top it was unbelievable.

“I would have thought it was a good time for Daniel Andrews to stand down and give somebody else a go.”

(Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)