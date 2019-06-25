Tom Elliott and Greens leader clash over tax cuts

Tom Elliott and Greens leader Richard Di Natale have clashed over the government’s proposed tax cut package.

It was all sparked by a call from listener Bob.

Dr Di Natale fears the cuts will only look after those who “don’t need a tax cut” and will drain valuable money from publicly-funded schools and hospitals.

Tom Elliott says it will stimulate the economy and would be likely wasted by those in Canberra, anyway.

Click PLAY below to hear their clash

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview