Tom Elliott and Greens MP clash over the merits of pill testing

Tom Elliott and Dr Tim Read have clashed over the merits of pill testing at music festivals.

It comes after the Victorian Greens said “everyone deserves a safe experience” at events.

Tom Elliott said the best way to have a safe experience was to not take drugs.

“Absolutely, that would be the safest policy,” Dr Tim Read, Victorian Greens spokesperson, said in response.

“Unfortunately, people are taking drugs in very large numbers at these festivals, despite police doing their very best.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW