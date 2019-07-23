Tom Elliott and Indigenous leader clash over proposal to ‘guarantee’ Aboriginal seats in parliament

Tom Elliott and a Tasmanian Indigenous leader have clashed over a proposal that would see two seats in Tasmania’s parliament reserved for Indigenous politicians.

Tom Elliott is concerned about a “growing move” in Australia to treat people differently based on race.

But Michael Mansell, chairman of the Aboriginal Land Council, says it would do the opposite.

“It’s about inclusion,” he said.

He says two guaranteed Aboriginal members of parliament would enable Indigenous Australians to participate in governing Tasmania.

But Tom Elliott said it would open a can of worms.

