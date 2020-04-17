Tom Elliott and the ‘question that needs to be asked’ about COVID-19 restrictions
Tom Elliott says the question needs to be asked.
“When do we get to restart the economy?” the 3AW Drive host said on Friday.
“It is important.”
It comes following news of just one fresh case of COVID-19 in Victoria in the past 24 hours.
Tom Elliott said those who pushed for lockdowns, such as government medical officers and politicians, weren’t feeling the economical effects of COVID-19 like everybody else.
“They, by and large, have taxpayer funded salaries,” he pointed out.
