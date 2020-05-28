3AW
Tom Elliott and union official clash over push for public sector wage freeze

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Union officials have rejected calls for a wage freeze in the public sector due to the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

Tom Elliott said he can’t understand why public servants would be getting a pay rise in the current environment, given the majority of people in the private sector were either losing their job or copping a wage cut.

Luke Hilakari, Secretary of the Victorian Trades Hall Council, said he felt for those people.

But taking that out on public servants wasn’t the answer.

“I reckon this is one of those arguments where we’re going to agree to disagree,” he said.

And he wasn’t wrong.

Click PLAY below to hear their debate on the issue!

