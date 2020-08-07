Tom Elliott asks if it’s time to jail those who don’t stay home after testing positive to COVID-19

Tom Elliott has questioned whether it’s time for the government to introduce a law that would jail anybody who has tests positive for COVID-19 but refuses to isolate.

Disturbingly, some 500 Victorians with COVID-19 have NOT been home when law enforcement came to make sure they were.

They’re all likely to be fined once tracked down, but Tom Elliott said maybe that wasn’t enough.

“I’m beginning to wonder whether the prospect of a jail sentence is what we need,” he said.

