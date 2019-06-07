Tom Elliott asks why ‘hypocritical’ Rugby Australia hasn’t sacked drink-driving hooker

Tom Elliott has questioned why Rugby Australia hasn’t sacked Tolu Latu after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, without a licence.

He says it would be hypocritical, given the hard-line stance it took with Israel Folau.

Latu, one of Folau’s former teammates at the Waratahs and Wallabies, was allegedly found behind the wheel of his car with a blood-alcohol reading of 0.135.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without a licence.

Folau had has multi-million dollar contract torn up because he said homosexuals would go to hell in a post on social media.

“You tell me, who’s a bigger danger to society?” Tom Elliott said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

He debated the matter with former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons.

Click PLAY below to hear their debate