Tom Elliott backs push that would see older Australians receive more from Newstart than younger Australians

Tom Elliott has backed a proposal that would see the Newstart allowance increased for older unemployed people.

Those over 55 now make up the majority of the unemployed, according to the latest Centrelink data.

Tom Elliott said there was no doubt they found it harder to find work.

“I reckon there’s something to this,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“Too many employers look a the disadvantages of older workers, as opposed to the advantages.”

