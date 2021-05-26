Tom Elliott calls on the Victorian government to trust itself

3AW Drive host Tom Elliott has implored the Victorian government to “back in” its contact-tracing system and resist sending Melbourne back into lockdown.

It comes as the Whittlesea COVID-19 cluster grew to 15 in the past 24 hours.

Naturally, many Melburnians are concerned by the prospect of being sent into lockdown again.

Even the NSW Premier has urged Victoria’s leaders to “step back and take a breather” and manage the outbreak without “shutting down” the city.

So far, all the positive cases are linked.

Tom Elliott said the government and health department should trust its systems to manage the problem.

“We have 2500 contact tracers,” the 3AW Drive host said on Wednesday.

“We have, supposedly, a gold standard of contact-tracing.

“We have a QR code that is apparently the envy of all the states.

“What is the point of having this system if every time we get a few cases the only real answer seems to be to go into lockdown.

“You have put a lot of time, effort and our money into your contact-tracing system, into the QR codes and you’ve told us until you’re blue in the face that it is all ‘gold standard’ and the envy of the civilised world – back it, trust it.

“Don’t lock us down.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial