Tom Elliott calls out Kevin Rudd over China praise

38 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has taken former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd to task after he praised China’s attitude towards climate change.

Mr Rudd said China “got the science” behind climate change.

He has previously been critical of the Australian government’s policy.

“In the last five years, China has built 400 new coal-fired power plants – 400,” Tom Elliott pointed out on Monday.

“In Australia, we have a grand total of 20.

“I’m only looking at the ones China has built – these 400 are the new ones on top of however many they’ve already got.

“China’s emissions are going to keep increasing until at least the year 2030 and probably beyond and yet we are closing down our coal plants.

“To sit there and say we should emulate China, and China is wonderful and China is right onto climate change and emissions reductions … it is sheer and utter nonsense,”

“We are being fed a diet of bulltish from former PM Kevin Rudd.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

News
