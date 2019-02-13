Tom Elliott can’t believe how much ASIC spent on its new logo.

The icon remains the same and the font has changed slightly, which reportedly cost the Australian Security’s Investment Commission about $100,000.

“It makes me so angry,” Tom said.

“This is the same body that was criticized in the Hayne Royal Commission for doing bugger all to regulate the behaviour of the banks.

“The old logo had the letters in san serif font.

“The new logo, on which $100,000 of taxpayers money was spent, has changed it to the font of Tahoma.

“This is one of the most stupid, wasteful expenditures of taxpayer’s money I have ever seen.”

“ASIC is not a business, who has to go out a win customers.

“It is a government bureaucracy.

“So who cares?

“It doesn’t matter what the font is, it doesn’t make any difference.”