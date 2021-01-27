3AW
Tom Elliott clashes with Australian Republic Movement over merits of ditching the monarchy

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott clashes with Australian Republic Movement over merits of ditching the monarchy

Tom Elliott has clashed with the national director of the Australian Republic Movement over the merits of cutting ties with the monarchy.

The 3AW Drive host is not philosophically opposed to Australia being a republic, but fears all it would do is create another level of government and isn’t necessary, given the current system “works” fine.

Sandy Biar, National Director of the Australian Republic Movement, said there was no reason to keep the status quo in Australia.

A fiery debate ensued.

Click PLAY below to hear it!

Tom Elliott
News
