Tom Elliott clashes with human rights advocate over India travel ban

Tom Elliott has clashed with the Executive Director of the Human Rights Law Centre over the merits of the Morrison Government’s Indian travel ban due to COVID-19.

Hugh de Kretser said Australia should be helping its citizens get home.

“There are about 9000 Australians registered with the DFAT in India who are trying to get home and about 650 of them are in the vulnerable category,” he said.

“Our priority, as a nation, should be helping those people get home.”

But Tom Elliott said it wasn’t safe to do so.

Press PLAY below to hear their debate

Picture by Getty iStock