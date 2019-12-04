Tom Elliott clashes with human rights lawyer over Medevac repeal

Tom Elliott has clashed with a legal director from the Human Rights Law Centre over the government’s successful push to repeal the Medevac legislation.

The repeal passed 37-35 after Tasmanian independent senator Jacqui Lambie voted to repeal the laws, which made it easier for refugees and asylum seekers on Nauru and Manus Island to travel to Australia for medical treatment.

The move has been blasted as cruel and heartless by some, with others of the belief it was being used as a “back door” way of entering Australia.

Tom Elliott said he was suspicious of the fact that “not one” asylum seeker who was transferred to Australia for treatment was ever sent back to detention.

But David Burke, Legal Director with the Human Rights Law Centre, said that was not the issue.

“Rather than focus on why they haven’t gone back, we need to focus on the fact that offshore detention, the thing created by our government, is what has made these people sick,” he said on 3AW.

“This is something we have done, our government has done.”

A fiery debate ensued.

