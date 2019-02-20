Tom Elliott debates teachers union over calls to ban banks in schools

The backlash against Australia’s banks continues, with the teachers union calling for a ban on school programs.

Two weeks after the Banking Royal Commission’s damning report, the Australian Education Union now wants the federal government to stop banks from running programs such as the Commonwealth Bank’s Dollarmites programs.

“They’re really child marketing schemes,” Correna Haythorpe, President of the Australian Education Union, told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

Tom suggested it was a form of “real world” experience that prepares children for an inevitability of adult life: Holding a bank account.

Click PLAY to hear the full debate

Callers were predominantly opposed to the schemes.

Click PLAY to hear the caller response