Tom Elliott despairs over decisions that ‘don’t make any sense’

Tom Elliott says he can’t comprehend a lot of decisions being made in Australia right now in response to the coronavirus crisis.

He fears the country is divided.

“When you look at some of the decisions being made around Australia, you just want to weep,” the 3AW Drive host said.

Tom Elliott cited an example of two aged care workers, who are based in Victoria, being unable to work in South Australia.

Fair enough, you may say.

“But the same South Australian government is about to admit 300 international students who can come into Adelaide and resume their studies,” Tom Elliott said.

“Two Victorian aged care workers cannot cross an internal border, but 300 Singaporean students can fly from Singapore to Adelaide.

“It just doesn’t make any sense.

“I would have thought caring for the elderly is a pretty important job these days.

“This is one of the problems we’ve got here.

“All the states are going off in their own direction.”

