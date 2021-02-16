Tom Elliott finds out if there’s any differences between the two approved vaccines

Australia has approved the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, giving the nation two jabs officially approved for use.

Tom Elliott was interested in the difference between the AstraZeneca vaccine and Pfizer.

He spoke with Associate Professor Paul Griffin, Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health Services and Professor at the University of Queensland’s School of Medicine, about them!

“It puts us in a great position,” he said.

“Both have been proven safe and effective.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about it