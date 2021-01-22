Tom Elliott explains why Australia Day honour for Margaret Court is ‘appropriate’

3AW Drive host Tom Elliott says Margaret Court is entitled to be honoured this Australia Day as she is being rewarded for her tennis ability and not her political views.

It was leaked today that Margaret Court would be made a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), an upgrade on her previous title of Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in this years Australia Day festivities.

The move has drawn criticism from Premier Daniel Andrews and Federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese given her opposition to gay marriage.

However, Tom Elliott says it’s appropriate given she’s being honoured for her service to tennis.

“Back in 2016 when we had the gay marriage debate, the plebisicte we eventually held, and which approved gay marriage, was approximately 60 per cent for, 40 per cent against.

“That suggests 40 per cent of Australians have views like Margaret Court.

“Just remember she is being awarded for her tennis prowess.”

