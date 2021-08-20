3AW
  Tom Elliott explains why Australia..

Tom Elliott explains why Australia has a ‘moral obligation’ to Afghan refugees

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott explains why Australia has a ‘moral obligation’ to Afghan refugees

Tom Elliott says Australia has a “moral obligation” to take in those fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, given our involvement in the two-decade-long conflict in the country.

“By all means, have the strong checks and balances, but as Malcolm Fraser made clear in the late 1970s (after Vietnam) we have a moral obligation to these people,” the 3AW Drive host said on Friday.

Greg Barns, from the Australian Lawyers Alliance, is a human rights spokesperson and said there was no doubt Australia had to increase its refugee intake.

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
