Tom Elliott explains why Australia has a ‘moral obligation’ to Afghan refugees

Tom Elliott says Australia has a “moral obligation” to take in those fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, given our involvement in the two-decade-long conflict in the country.

“By all means, have the strong checks and balances, but as Malcolm Fraser made clear in the late 1970s (after Vietnam) we have a moral obligation to these people,” the 3AW Drive host said on Friday.

Greg Barns, from the Australian Lawyers Alliance, is a human rights spokesperson and said there was no doubt Australia had to increase its refugee intake.

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock