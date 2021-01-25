Tom Elliott explains why Australian cricketers should jump COVID-19 vaccination queue

3AW Drive host Tom Elliott says Australian cricketers have every right to ask for a COVID-19 vaccination before next month’s trip to South Africa.

The push has been on the receiving end of backlash, with critics accusing Cricket Australia of trying to jump the queue.

Tom Elliott said it was in the nation’s interest to get the players and staff vaccinated before the tour starts on February 24.

“There is no way you could send them to South Africa without getting the vaccine first,” he said.

Tom Elliott pointed out that players would be receiving several other vaccinations ahead of their trip to Africa to protect their own health, as well as avoiding bringing disease back to Australia at the end of the tour.

