Tom Elliott explains why Australia’s vaccine target is ‘not going to happen’

Tom Elliott says he’ll be stunned if everybody in Australia who wants a COVID-19 vaccination has one by the October target set by the federal government.

And he’s concerned nobody in the government will admit it.

Just 70,000 vaccinations have been administered at this stage.

Making matters worse, Italy has blocked the export of a shipment of 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia.

“If we vaccinate people seven days a week, between now and the end of October, we need to be vaccinating between 90,000 to 100,000 people a day so that vaccination is at 100 per cent,” he said.

“We’re not going to make the target.

“But I can’t find anybody in government who will acknowledge this?”

Nine Radio’s national political editor, Michael Pachi, said Tom Elliott raised several valid points.

He gave Tom Elliott the latest from Canberra.

