3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tom Elliott explains why COVID-19 ‘..

Tom Elliott explains why COVID-19 ‘racism’ claims are ‘nonsense’

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott explains why COVID-19 ‘racism’ claims are ‘nonsense’

Tom Elliott says it’s “nonsense” to suggest Australia is being “racist” with its ban on arrivals from coronavirus-ravaged India.

The 3AW Drive was responding to accusations from the “usual Left-wing peanut gallery” of critics.

“Last year, every state in Australia closed its border to Victoria,” Tom Elliott pointed out on Monday.

“Were they all racist against Victorians?

“No, they closed it because we had an uncontrolled outbreak of COVID-19 at the time.”

Tom Elliott said it was “ridiculous” to label Australia racist.

“Look at the number of Indian people who’ve made Australia their home,” he said.

Listener Michelle pointed out it wasn’t Indian people who couldn’t fly into Australia, rather anybody, of any colour, who was coming from the country.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332