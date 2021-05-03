Tom Elliott explains why COVID-19 ‘racism’ claims are ‘nonsense’

Tom Elliott says it’s “nonsense” to suggest Australia is being “racist” with its ban on arrivals from coronavirus-ravaged India.

The 3AW Drive was responding to accusations from the “usual Left-wing peanut gallery” of critics.

“Last year, every state in Australia closed its border to Victoria,” Tom Elliott pointed out on Monday.

“Were they all racist against Victorians?

“No, they closed it because we had an uncontrolled outbreak of COVID-19 at the time.”

Tom Elliott said it was “ridiculous” to label Australia racist.

“Look at the number of Indian people who’ve made Australia their home,” he said.

Listener Michelle pointed out it wasn’t Indian people who couldn’t fly into Australia, rather anybody, of any colour, who was coming from the country.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial