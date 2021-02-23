3AW
  • Tom Elliott explains why Craig..

Tom Elliott explains why Craig Kelly should be forced to quit parliament

1 hour ago
Controversial backbencher Craig Kelly has quit the Liberal Party and will sit on the cross-bench.

But Tom Elliott says he should be forced to resign from parliament.

Mr Kelly has defected on the back of his outspoken stance on energy policy and recent championing of unproven COVID-19 therapies.

He said he would continue to support the government on confidence and supply.

But Tom Elliott has a problem with it.

“The people of Hughes didn’t just elect an individual, they elected him because he was from a party, in this case the Liberal Party, that they wanted to support,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“If he wants to go off on his own and do different things, that’s fine, but he shouldn’t stay in the parliament.

“He should be forced to run as an independent in a by-election.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott spoke with Nine Radio’s national political editor, Michael Pachi, about Mr Kelly’s defection.

He said there were a number of factors at play.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

News
