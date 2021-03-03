Tom Elliott explains why the Swastika symbol should not be banned

Tom Elliott says banning the Swastika symbol would open a can of worms in Victoria, both legally and morally.

It comes after a parliamentary committee recommended making it a criminal offence to display the symbol, used by Nazi Germany.

Tom Elliott said he understood the pain the symbol caused many people, but “banning” it set a dangerous precedent.

“Yes, it was used as a symbol of hate by Nazi Germany and continues to be used by far-Right groups, but it has a much older tradition amongst Hindu communities as a symbol of good luck and good fortune,” the 3AW Drive host said on Wednesday.

He questioned whether the communist hammer and sickle should also be banned, along with any other flags of regimes responsible for genocide and death.

