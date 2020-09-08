Tom Elliott explains why viral petition is destined to fail

More than 40,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the Victorian Governor to dissolve parliament and call an election.

The petition, which has gained significant support, claims the Andrews’ Government is “now acting beyond power” and has not passed its COVID-19 restrictions “democratically” through parliament.

Tom Elliott says you’re wasting your time.

“There are really only two reasons that a state governor can dissolve the Victorian parliament,” the 3AW Drive host explained.

“One is if there is a motion of no confidence in the Premier and other ministers and, secondly, if the parliament gets to the end of its four year term.

“Neither of those things have happened, and neither of those things will happen.

“A motion of no confidence against Daniel Andrews will not succeed because he has a clear majority in the lower house and he got that majority courtesy of all of us at the last election.

“Secondly, the state government was elected in late 2018, therefore it cannot be dissolved until late 2022.”

