3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott finds out a few fun facts about dogs!

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Dogs, like teens, go through puberty and tend to become a bit more rebellious during that time like their human counterparts.

There’s a lot who’ve been enjoying having their owners home full-time during the coronavirus pandemic, but that also means there’ll be an increase in separation anxiety once things go back to normal.

And tradition is pretty much the only reason guide dogs are almost always labradors.

Dr Susan Hazel, Senior Lecturer in the School of Animal and Veterinary Science at the University of Adelaide, answered a few canine questions on 3AW Drive on Wednesday!

Click PLAY below to hear more!

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.