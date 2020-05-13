Tom Elliott finds out a few fun facts about dogs!

Dogs, like teens, go through puberty and tend to become a bit more rebellious during that time like their human counterparts.

There’s a lot who’ve been enjoying having their owners home full-time during the coronavirus pandemic, but that also means there’ll be an increase in separation anxiety once things go back to normal.

And tradition is pretty much the only reason guide dogs are almost always labradors.

Dr Susan Hazel, Senior Lecturer in the School of Animal and Veterinary Science at the University of Adelaide, answered a few canine questions on 3AW Drive on Wednesday!

