3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott finds out about the latest COVID-19 medical trial

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Medical minds are working overtime in the hope of finding drugs to combat the coronavirus, but Australia’s success in keeping the disease under wraps has meant there’s yet to be an opportunity to trial them.

A clinical treatment trial involving malaria and HIV drugs is currently being experimented with.

“We basically want to see if these treatments reduce the risk of needing to go onto a ventilator,” Associate Professor Steven Tong, an Infectious Diseases Physician from the Royal Melbourne Hospital and Doherty Institute, told Tom Elliott.

But they’re yet to find a patient to trial it on.

“It’s a great problem to have,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.