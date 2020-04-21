Tom Elliott finds out about the latest COVID-19 medical trial

Medical minds are working overtime in the hope of finding drugs to combat the coronavirus, but Australia’s success in keeping the disease under wraps has meant there’s yet to be an opportunity to trial them.

A clinical treatment trial involving malaria and HIV drugs is currently being experimented with.

“We basically want to see if these treatments reduce the risk of needing to go onto a ventilator,” Associate Professor Steven Tong, an Infectious Diseases Physician from the Royal Melbourne Hospital and Doherty Institute, told Tom Elliott.

But they’re yet to find a patient to trial it on.

“It’s a great problem to have,” he said.

