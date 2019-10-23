Tom Elliott finds out how the music charts work in the age of Apple, Spotify and streaming

Aussie artist Tones and I is on the verge of breaking ABBA’s record for consecutive weeks at the top of Australia’s ARIA music charts

But it led Tom Elliott to a deeper question.

How are the charts determined in this day and age, with dozens of streaming services on the internet, as well as traditional record sales.

Dan Rosen, CEO of ARIA, said that while the method of collecting numbers had changed, the charts were still as relevant and accurate as ever!

“We get data from all the digital streaming services and collate them on a weekly basis, the same way back in the day ARIA would speak to all the record stores and get the data on paper,” he explained on 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive