Tom Elliott finds out why activists want ‘young’ scrapped from the national anthem

Olympic champion Cathy Freeman is the latest Australian identity to publicly voice their support about changing the lyrics in the national anthem.

The proposed change would see the phrase “we are young and free” changed to “we are ONE and free”.

Peter Vickery, founder of the Recognition in Anthem Project, said the “minimalist” change would make the anthem more inclusive for Indigenous Australians.

“They want to be included and they feel difficulty with the word young because it doesn’t include them,” he said.

“It’s as simple as that.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive