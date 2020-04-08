3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott finds out why Bunnings has been so popular lately!

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott

Bunnings Warehouse has been a popular stop for shoppers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Elliott spoke with the managing director, Michael Schneider, about what people had been buying.

He said there’d initially been a big uptake in materials for things such as home offices, whereas now other issues that needed fixing had emerged.

“Things that are a bit of niggle when you’re at home a few hours a day are becoming more of a headache when you’re home all the time,” Mr Schneider explained.

But the monster lines outside stores have been a bit misleading.

“A lot of our customers would have noticed queues outside our stores, that’s not because the stores are any busier than they are,” he said.

“It’s because we’ve enforced, for a few weeks now, quite strict disciplines around the number of customers we have in the store.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.