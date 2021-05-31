3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott has a question for the Victorian government

7 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott has a question for the Victorian government

Tom Elliott has called on the Victorian government to explain why it wants the federal government to reboot JobKeeper in Victoria if lockdown is set to end on Thursday.

“The state government is still referring to this as a snap lockdown or circuit-breaker lockdown,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out on Monday.

“The federal government has also correctly pointed out that when Queensland and WA had similar short lockdowns in the past couple of months there was no request there for federal funding.

“So, what does the state government know that it’s not telling the rest of us?”

The 3AW Drive host said it would seem the Victorian government planned on extending lockdown but was yet to tell the public.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s thoughts

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332