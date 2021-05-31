Tom Elliott has a question for the Victorian government

Tom Elliott has called on the Victorian government to explain why it wants the federal government to reboot JobKeeper in Victoria if lockdown is set to end on Thursday.

“The state government is still referring to this as a snap lockdown or circuit-breaker lockdown,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out on Monday.

“The federal government has also correctly pointed out that when Queensland and WA had similar short lockdowns in the past couple of months there was no request there for federal funding.

“So, what does the state government know that it’s not telling the rest of us?”

The 3AW Drive host said it would seem the Victorian government planned on extending lockdown but was yet to tell the public.

