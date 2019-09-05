3AW
Tom Elliott has (for some reason) found old episodes of Denis Walter doing the Keno numbers

2 hours ago
Denis Walter

We’re not sure how Tom Elliott found himself down this internet rabbit hole but we’re sure glad he did.

After Young Talent Time but long before 3AW Afternoons, our own Denis Walter was the much-loved presenter of Keno.

And some legend has uploaded heaps of episodes onto the internet!

Our highlight?

“Twenty-nine, and that’s fine!” is a winner from the 1988 clip (two videos down), but it’s hard to go past the first video below, in which Denis getting through the numbers while wearing a red nose!

Click PLAY to watch two of our favourites!

