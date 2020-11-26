Tom Elliott has got a question for you.

Does this pass the pub test?

Former WA senator Mathias Cormann has clocked up more than 20,000 kilometres campaigning to become the next head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

He’s been using an Australian Air Force plane to do it.

Air Force planes cost taxpayers more than $4,000 per hour of flying.

“Now, assuming it flies at an average of about 700 km/h, I estimate he has cost us – and this is just the cost of flying the plane, not the meals and all the other things – I reckon he has cost us $115,000 to $120,000,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW.

The government is defending the move, with Scott Morrison telling Nine Radio’s 2GB Mr Cormann “would have got COVID” if he flew commercially.

“Meanwhile, we’ve got thousands and thousands of Australians stuck overseas who are desperate to get back here and a lot of them are having to spend money they don’t have because they’re still living in parts of Europe or America and they can’t get repatriated back to Australia,” Tom Elliott said.

“But we’ve got Mathias Cormann, who is spending all this taxpayer money, purely to lobby people so he can get a big, high-paying job running the OECD.

“Does it pass the pub test? I don’t think it does.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive