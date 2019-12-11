3AW
Tom Elliott has ‘one of the best’ surfs he’s ever had (and it was in the city!)

2 hours ago
3aw drive

Tom Elliott found himself a game-changer on Monday!

The 3AW Drive host, who tries to get to the beach for a surf as often as he can, went to the new UrbnSurf facility at Tullamarine.

It’s a massive wave pool, built specifically for surfing.

“It’s amazing,” Tom Elliott said.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“I had one of the surfs of my life on Monday – wave after wave after wave.”

He spoke with Andrew Ross, UrbnSurf co-founder, on Wednesday.

The park will open to the public in January!

