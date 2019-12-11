Tom Elliott has ‘one of the best’ surfs he’s ever had (and it was in the city!)
Tom Elliott found himself a game-changer on Monday!
The 3AW Drive host, who tries to get to the beach for a surf as often as he can, went to the new UrbnSurf facility at Tullamarine.
It’s a massive wave pool, built specifically for surfing.
“It’s amazing,” Tom Elliott said.
“I couldn’t believe it.
“I had one of the surfs of my life on Monday – wave after wave after wave.”
He spoke with Andrew Ross, UrbnSurf co-founder, on Wednesday.
The park will open to the public in January!
Click PLAY below to hear their chat on 3AW Drive!
Click PLAY below to see how it works!