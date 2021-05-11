3AW
Tom Elliott hits back at Fiona Patten’s latest policy push

6 hours ago
Article image for Tom Elliott hits back at Fiona Patten’s latest policy push

Tom Elliott says Fiona Patten has a “massive blind spot” when it comes to supervised drug-injecting facilities.

The Reason Party leader wants three new centres set up at St Kilda, Footscray and Dandenong.

It would take the total number of supervised injecting facilities to five, including the North Richmond site and second planned for Melbourne’s CBD.

Tom Elliott responded to her comments on Tuesday.

“Fiona Patten is a well-meaning, genuine person. But she has a massive blind spot when it comes to these so-called safe injecting drug rooms,” the 3AW Drive host said.

Ms Patten said the drug-injecting facilities saved lives.

“What about the lives you’re ruining? What about the kids at the school? What about local residents? Where’s Fiona Patten’s sympathy for them?” Tom Elliott asked.

Press PLAY below to hear his full editorial

