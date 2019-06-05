Tom Elliott hits out at planned State Of Origin ‘protest’

Tom Elliott is concerned.

NRL stars Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr are expected to refuse to sing the national anthem prior to the State Of Origin series opener on Wednesday night.

When speaking about the matter, Walker told media the anthem did not represent him or his family.

Tom Elliott said “things would not end well” if Australian kept “heading down this path” of dividing matters on race and religion.

“Does this mean I can turn my back next time there’s a smoking ceremony at an event I’m at, like Indigenous Round at the football perhaps?” he said.

“The anthem is for all Australians.”

He spoke with Warren Mundine about the matter.

