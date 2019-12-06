Tom Elliott left incensed after police officer escapes criminal charges over brutal attack on wombat

A police officer who brutally attacked a wombat by throwing several rocks at it has escaped criminal charges and will keep his job.

And it’s left Tom Elliott furious.

The officer, Waylon Johncock, was filmed chasing the animal on a dirt road a few months ago.

An investigation has since been completed.

In a statement released on Friday, South Australian police commissioner Grant Stevens said the investigators established that as a “traditional Aboriginal man”, he had an “appropriate permit to hunt wombats for food”.

“Whilst distressing to many who viewed the video, it has been established that the senior community constable’s actions were not inconsistent with traditional hunting practices,” he said.

“I have been advised that the wombat in the video was killed and eaten.

“The video shown on social media was part of a longer video that has not been released.”

But Tom Elliott said it was a disgrace.

“What a load of crap,” he said.

“Honestly.

“Here’s a little wombat being chased at night by a 4WD with spotlights.

“How is that traditional?

“The South Australian police force should be absolutely ashamed of itself.”

