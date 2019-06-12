Advertisement
Tom Elliott left OFF list of ‘hottest radio hunks’
YOU CAN VOTE FOR TOM ELLIOTT HERE or by emailing take5@bauer-media.com.au
Tom Elliott has been left off a list of the top 20 “hottest radio hunks” in Australia.
But there’s still time for the 3AW Drive host to take out the award.
Tom Elliott, who was once runner-up in the Cleo Bachelor Of The Year award, needs your vote!
Adding to his portfolio, Tom has also previously tried his hand on the catwalk at the radio station (click play below to see what we’re talking about!).
THE LIST OF NOMINEES…
- Dave Hughes, 48, HIT
- Kyle Sandilands, 47, KIIS
- Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, 42, Nova
- Ray Hadley, 64, 2GB
- Brendan Jones, 51, WSFM
- Mark Soderstrom, 48, MIX FM
- Ben Fordham, 42, 2GB
- Mark Geyer, 51, Triple M
- Brendan Fevola, 38 –FOX
- Byron Cooke – FOX
- Woody Whitelaw, 30 – KIIS
- Tim Blackwell, 38 – Nova
- Cameron Daddo, 54 – Smooth FM
- Mick Molloy, 52 – Triple M
- Ed Kavalee, 39 – 2Day FM
- Grant Denyer, 41 – 2Day FM
- Luke Darcy, 43 – Triple M
- Sam Pang, 45 – Nova
- Shaun McManus, 43 – Nova
- Steve Price, 64 – 3AW
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW