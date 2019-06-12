Tom Elliott left OFF list of ‘hottest radio hunks’

YOU CAN VOTE FOR TOM ELLIOTT HERE or by emailing take5@bauer-media.com.au

Tom Elliott has been left off a list of the top 20 “hottest radio hunks” in Australia.

But there’s still time for the 3AW Drive host to take out the award.

Tom Elliott, who was once runner-up in the Cleo Bachelor Of The Year award, needs your vote!

Adding to his portfolio, Tom has also previously tried his hand on the catwalk at the radio station (click play below to see what we’re talking about!).

THE LIST OF NOMINEES…

Dave Hughes, 48, HIT

Kyle Sandilands, 47, KIIS

Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, 42, Nova

Ray Hadley, 64, 2GB

Brendan Jones, 51, WSFM

Mark Soderstrom, 48, MIX FM

Ben Fordham, 42, 2GB

Mark Geyer, 51, Triple M

Brendan Fevola, 38 –FOX

Byron Cooke – FOX

Woody Whitelaw, 30 – KIIS

Tim Blackwell, 38 – Nova

Cameron Daddo, 54 – Smooth FM

Mick Molloy, 52 – Triple M

Ed Kavalee, 39 – 2Day FM

Grant Denyer, 41 – 2Day FM

Luke Darcy, 43 – Triple M

Sam Pang, 45 – Nova

Shaun McManus, 43 – Nova

Steve Price, 64 – 3AW

