Tom Elliott lists five reasons some Australians are concerned by the COVID-19 vaccine
Tom Elliott says there are a number of valid reasons why some Australians are concerned about getting the COVID-19 vaccinations.
The 3AW Drive host, who is pro-vaccination, listed five factors which made the coronavirus vaccines different to those for other illnesses.
“I don’t want to pander to the anti-vaxxer movement, because I am pro-vaccination, but these are the reasons, in my view, that people are a bit concerned,” he said on Wednesday.
- The speed in which it has been created and rolled out for use.
- The fact it hasn’t been tested on children.
- Concerns about its effect on the elderly.
- Concerns about possible long-term side effects if yearly shots are required.
- The fact COVID-19 has virtually been eliminated from Australia and life is “getting back to normal” in most states.
