Tom Elliott lists five reasons some Australians are concerned by the COVID-19 vaccine

31 mins ago
Article image for Tom Elliott lists five reasons some Australians are concerned by the COVID-19 vaccine

Tom Elliott says there are a number of valid reasons why some Australians are concerned about getting the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 3AW Drive host, who is pro-vaccination, listed five factors which made the coronavirus vaccines different to those for other illnesses.

“I don’t want to pander to the anti-vaxxer movement, because I am pro-vaccination, but these are the reasons, in my view, that people are a bit concerned,” he said on Wednesday.

  1. The speed in which it has been created and rolled out for use.
  2. The fact it hasn’t been tested on children.
  3. Concerns about its effect on the elderly.
  4. Concerns about possible long-term side effects if yearly shots are required.
  5. The fact COVID-19 has virtually been eliminated from Australia and life is “getting back to normal” in most states.

