3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott points out the flaw in the government giving ‘special consideration’ to every VCE student

32 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott points out the flaw in the government giving ‘special consideration’ to every VCE student

Tom Elliott has applauded the Victorian government for saying it will give special consideration to “each and every student” studying a VCE subject this year due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

But he’s concerned it will actually achieve nothing.

“The problem with that is that it (ATAR) is a ranking,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out on Friday.

“You can’t lift everybody up in a ranking, because it’s just impossible.

“I applaud the sentiment to try and help students, but if the government tries to help every student, it by definition helps none.

“Or, for every one that it helps, it makes life worse for the others.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott explain

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332