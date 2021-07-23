Tom Elliott points out the flaw in the government giving ‘special consideration’ to every VCE student

Tom Elliott has applauded the Victorian government for saying it will give special consideration to “each and every student” studying a VCE subject this year due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

But he’s concerned it will actually achieve nothing.

“The problem with that is that it (ATAR) is a ranking,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out on Friday.

“You can’t lift everybody up in a ranking, because it’s just impossible.

“I applaud the sentiment to try and help students, but if the government tries to help every student, it by definition helps none.

“Or, for every one that it helps, it makes life worse for the others.”

