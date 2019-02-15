Tom Elliott praises police over drug bust, but says he’s a little confused

Tom Elliott has praised Victoria Police for busting an alleged drug den in North Richmond.

But he says Victorians have every right to be a little confused by the state’s attitude towards drugs.

The government-run “safe” injecting room is only a few hundred metres away.

Four people were arrested during the sting on the public housing commission flat this week.

Two have since been charged.

Tom Elliott questioned whether those involved would be allowed back into the flat, given they were allegedly using a taxpayer-funded facility to facilitate crime.

The government has told 3AW Drive it had a “zero tolerance” towards illegal activity.

But Tom questioned what made this house different to others.

“I see it (drug dealing) all the time,” he said.

“It is rampant in Richmond.

“I just don’t understand why the police don’t do anything.”

