Tom Elliott questions outrage over Daniel Andrews’ social media snap

Tom Elliott says those slamming Daniel Andrews over a couple of social media snaps the Premier posted on Monday are looking for something to be angry about.

Mr Andrews told Victorians he would be looking for something “higher up the shelf” when asked whether he’d be having a beer on Monday night following the announcement Victoria was easing lockdown.

The Premier later posted a photo of whiskey on his social media accounts.

It didn’t go down well with plenty of people online, with some accusing the Premier of “flaunting” and “splurging” while many Victorians suffered.

“I’ve got to say, there are plenty of reasons to slam Daniel Andrews but having a drink after a long day, or long six months, is probably not one of them,” Tom Elliott said.

Said I’d go a little higher up the shelf. Here’s to you, Victoria. pic.twitter.com/JbsbmUxmoZ — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) October 26, 2020

