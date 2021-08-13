Tom Elliott questions the Chief Health Officer about Victoria’s lockdown approach

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer says he understands how badly many Victorians are struggling with constant lockdowns, but says the alternative of letting the coronavirus run wild would be much worse.

Brett Sutton told Tom Elliott it was “heartbreaking” keeping kids out of school.

“But we know what happens when restrictions are not done in a timely way, or aren’t sufficient to control transmission… it explodes in numbers,” he said on 3AW.

Professor Sutton covered a range of COVID-19 related matters on Friday afternoon.

He said incentives to get as many people as possible vaccinated were worth exploring.

“Nudges are not inappropriate,” the CHO said.

“So incentives of whatever kind, financial or event attendance, are worth considering because people absolutely respond to them.”

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)