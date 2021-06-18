3AW
Tom Elliott questions Victorian CHO’s decision to attend awards night

24 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott questions Victorian CHO’s decision to attend awards night

3AW Drive presenter Tom Elliott says the Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton’s decision to attend an awards dinner in Canberra, while Victorians were still in lockdown, is a “terrible look”.

Professor Sutton flew into the nations capital on Wednesday afternoon to attend a work-related dinner and awards night hosted by the National Health and Medical Research Council.

Meanwhile Victorian residents were still subject to 25 kilometre travel limit.

“Brett Sutton is the person who said that, during this so called circuit breaker lockdown … that we had to stay home because that was the right thing to do,” Tom said on 3AW Drive.

“But in a case of ‘do as I say, not do as I do’ Brett Sutton decided on Wednesday night before restrictions had eased here in Melbourne to go to Canberra.

“If you’re going to sit there on TV and on press conferences telling all of us that we have to stay at home at all costs, how on earth can you in good conscience decide to fly to Canberra for the night?”

Click PLAY to hear the full editorial below

Tom Elliott
